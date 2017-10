In a recent interview with the Durtty Boyz, rising New York rapper Dave East speaks about his unique fan base, fatherhood, failed hoop career and addresses dating rumors with Christina Milian.

Dave East also mentions that he has new music on the way with Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Offset & YFN Lucci.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: