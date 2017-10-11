Local News: Atlanta Mayoral Debate Tonight At Georgia Tech+ Mayor Kasim Reed Did Not Veto Marijuana Legislation

Atlanta Mayoral Debate tonight at Georgia Tech Ferst Center

In Atlanta the issues of gentrification, the lack of jobs in certain zip codes, education and crime are leading recent mayoral debates. Early voting starts next week and Atlanta residents can begin casting votes for a new Mayor. Listen to MAJIC 107.5/ 97.5 and follow us on Facebook Live to see where the candidates stand starting tonight at 7 p.m., as we team up with 11Alive and AARP for a forum at Georgia Tech’s Ferst Center.

Mayor Kasim Reed did not veto marijuana legislation

did not veto Atlanta’s marijuana ordinance. There was a lot of confusion beforehand after city council tweeted that Mayor Kasim Reed had vetoed the marijuana ordinance which would’ve reduced penalties for an ounce of marijuana possession, however shortly after that Mayor Kasim Reed’s communication director sent out a statement saying that the Mayor did not veto it, which means anybody caught by APD with less than an ounce of marijuana will pay a $75 fine and get no jail time.

The death toll rises in California due to wildfires

The death toll is growing as wildfires scorch California at least 17 people have died. Fire officials say the fires are moving so fast they devour an area about the size of a football field every 3 seconds.

