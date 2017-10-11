Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Twitter Drags Keith Olbermann After Eminem’s Trump Diss Made Him A Believer Of Rap

Smh.

Global Grind

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

FRANCE-MUSIC-EMINEM

Source: PIERRE ANDRIEU / Getty


Many folks showed love to Eminem after he demolished Donald Trump in his BET Hip Hop Awards freestyle.

However, some folks are new to this rap world and for people like Keith Olberman, it took Eminem to change their minds about rap.

Forget about all the decades of political rap that inspired folks like Eminem. Nope, it took a less melinated spitter to make Olbermann a believer. Naturally, Twitter had to collect the news pundit.

You’ve been schooled Olbermann.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest