Kevin Hart Thanks God for His Wife Eniko After Scandal [Photos]

Kevin Hart is thanking God for his forgiving wife.
“Thanking God for this beautiful strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today,” Kevin captioned a new Instagram snap of Eniko Parrish at their $118,000 baby shower.
His shout-out comes a few weeks after he publicly apologized to Eniko after getting caught up in a sex tape extortion scandal involving two other women.
Take a look at his post below:
Thanking God for this beautiful strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today. You are truly amazing….Love you. #WCW #WCE#MyFuckingRib #Harts ….P.S please feel free to insert your hate below….Im as strong as it gets people so that shit doesn't phase me. Im not a bitch which is why my page isn't private. I hope your negativity makes your day better. Love ya
