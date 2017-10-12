Entertainment News
Kevin Hart Thanks God for His Wife Eniko After Scandal [Photos]

Kevin Hart Birthday Celebration And Mural Dedication

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Kevin Hart is thanking God for his forgiving wife.

“Thanking God for this beautiful strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today,” Kevin captioned a new Instagram snap of Eniko Parrish at their $118,000 baby shower.


His shout-out comes a few weeks after he publicly apologized to Eniko after getting caught up in a sex tape extortion scandal involving two other women.

Take a look at his post below:

 

