Local News: New Poll Shows Candidates Closing In On Front-Runner+Trump Moves To Undermine Obamacare

New poll candidates closing in on front-runner

A new poll shows that Mayoral candidateis surging in the race to be Atlanta’s next Mayor. The new WSB survey out today showsstill leading with 22% of voter support, Bottoms moved up to get 19%also moved up to 13%each have 6%5%3% voter support.

Important Election Dates

October 13, 2017

First Day to request Absentee Ballots for November/General Election

October 16, 2017

Early/Advanced Voting Begins for November/General Election

November 3, 2017

Last day to request Absentee ballots for November/General Election.

November 7, 2017

General Election and the deadline for all Absentee Ballots

December 1, 2017

Last day to request Absentee ballots for November Runoff and Special Election Runoff

December 5, 2017

November/General Election runoff and Special Election Runoff

President Donald Trump moves to undermine Obamacare

plans to act on his own to undermine Obamacare. Later today he will announce an executive order that will relax standards put in place by the affordable care act. Trump plans to allow healthy people to buy low-cost plans which some advocates worry will drive up close for the sick and ultimately destabilize insurance market places created under the affordable care act.

