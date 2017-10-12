Local News: New Poll Shows Candidates Closing In On Front-Runner+Trump Moves To Undermine Obamacare

New poll candidates closing in on front-runner
A new poll shows that Mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms is surging in the race to be Atlanta’s next Mayor. The new WSB survey out today shows Mary Norwood still leading with 22% of voter support, Bottoms moved up to get 19% Peter Aman also moved up to 13% Ceasar Mitchell, Kathy Wollard, Vincent Fort each have 6% Kwana Hall 5% John Eaves 3% voter support.
Important Election Dates
October 13, 2017
First Day to request Absentee Ballots for November/General Election
October 16, 2017
Early/Advanced Voting Begins for November/General Election
November 3, 2017
Last day to request Absentee ballots for November/General Election.
November 7, 2017
General Election and the deadline for all Absentee Ballots
December 1, 2017
Last day to request Absentee ballots for November Runoff and Special Election Runoff
December 5, 2017
November/General Election runoff and Special Election Runoff
President Donald Trump moves to undermine Obamacare
President Trump plans to act on his own to undermine Obamacare. Later today he will announce an executive order that will relax standards put in place by the affordable care act. Trump plans to allow healthy people to buy low-cost plans which some advocates worry will drive up close for the sick and ultimately destabilize insurance market places created under the affordable care act.
