Gary With Da Tea ls Demanding To Know Who Sexually Assaulted Terry Crews [EXCLUSIVE]

Days after Terry Crews shared his story of sexual assault in solidarity with the women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein, Gary With Da Tea is demanding answers. He claims that Terry Crews’ decision not to disclose who sexually assaulted him is a sign of something suspicious.

Terry Crews said he was using his story to shed light on exactly why sexual assault victims don’t come forward, but Gary With Da Tea still doesn’t get why he withheld the name. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

