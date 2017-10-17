Entertainment News
Designer Mychael Knight Of ‘Project Runway’ Fame Reportedly Dead At 39

The designer was a fan favorite on season 3 of the fashion show.

Posted 4 hours ago
Numerous sources are reporting that ‘Project Runway’ alum Mychael Knight has died.

The talented designer was a fan favorite on season three of the popular Bravo fashion show and later appeared on Project Runway: All Stars on Lifetime.

According to a report from Obvious Mag, who claims that the family of Mychael has asked them to handle all media requests, the designer passed at 7:25am outside of Atlanta, Georgia. He was 39 years old.

His family asked that their privacy is respected during this time of grief.

Multiple friends and family members took to Twitter to express their condolences:

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES.

