The Battle Of The Blazer And The Boots: Is Ryan Destiny Or Rita Ora Wearing This Outfit Best?

Anywhere singer,was spotted in New York City shooting a music video in the Meatpacking district. She wore look 17 straight off the runway from the Fall/Winter 2017 Off-White collection.

The bright blue blazer dress with mixed media laser cut outs with metallics is a statement piece. The thigh high plaid boots give this look some serious pattern play.

wore the same exact ensemble in Miami for the. We’re loving her lipstick. You can get a similar brown matte from The Lip Bar in ‘ Savage .’

We have to know: who wore it best? Rita Ora or Ryan Destiny? Take our poll below and tell us in the comment section.

Double The Dolce: Who Wore This Little Black Dolce & Gabbana Dress The Best?

Battle Of The Brights Between Solange Knowles And Garcelle Beauvais

Battle Of The Lemons: Did Kris Jenner Or Marjorie Harvey Wear It Best?