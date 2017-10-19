Will Smith Is Aiming For The Netflix And Chill Crowd With Bright

Will Smith is aiming for the Netflix and chill crowd with his new movie Bright. This December, Will teams with Joel Edgerton to bring the heat with the story of two LAPD police officers one named Officer Ward a human played by Smith and Officer Jakoby an orc played by Edgerton. In Bright, the unlikely duo are working around the clock to keep the mean streets of Los Angeles safe from a sinister underworld filled with gang violence and dark forces at work. Check out this feature and gives you more a breakdown of this world.

Also On Hot 107.9: