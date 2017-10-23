ATL
Home > ATL

What are the things that drive you NUTS in a relationship? #ReecQOTD

Reec

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

What are the things that drive you NUTS in a relationship??? #ReecQOTD

Click the question to join the conversation on Facebook Live!

1-2017-reec-banner-for-blog-post

What’s best way to tell someone there is something unpleasant about them? #ReecQOTD

 

What should people offer when they stay in your house for FREE?!? #ReecQOTD

How Do You Feel About Girls Being Allowed in The Boy Scouts? #ReecQOTD

What do you think about Eminem’s BET Awards Cypher Aimed at Trump? #ReecQOTD

Has DOVE Soap Gone To Far? #ReecQOTD

 

 

 

Ladies, Are yall team beard gang or nah? #ReecQOTD

Male or Female should you do a background check before going on your first DATE?

WWYD if your Sons teacher kissed him? #ReecQOTD

Should Twitter SHUT DOWN Trumps Account? #ReecQOTD

(CLICK HERE FOR TWITTER RULES)

What Do You Think About The Falcon’s NOT “Bending The Knee” – #ReecQOTD

What Do You Think About Trumps Statement to the NFL!

#ReecTreatsTheCity , #whoyouwit , @icethebully , @payusa1 , at work check in , atlanta , basketball camp , career , careers , celebrities , COMMUNITY , Facebook Live , Fleet DJs , Football , free camp , free celebrity game , Gotreec , Host , hot 107.9 , hot1079atl , Hotshots , Ice The Bully , Instagram , jobs , MC , metropolitan college , money help , PAYDAY , PAYUSA , question of the day , radio , Reec , reec question of the day , Reec Summer Camp take over , reecqotd , soccer camp , Turnup , twitter , Who You WIt , youth

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest