Here Are Some Hilarious Reactions To The New Amazon Key

The Amazon Key is here and it’s taking delivery methods to a whole new level.

The service allows for a delivery person to unlock the door to your place and leave your package inside.

Amazon Key involves two main things — an Amazon security camera (the Cloud Cam) and a compatible smart lock. All together, it starts at $249.99. Then, if you order something on Amazon you can click the “in-home” shipping option. When the delivery person arrives, Amazon will verify the address and delivery time for the delivery person and allow them to enter your home. You can watch the whole process go down on your phone as the camera records everything. A quick tutorial demonstrates everything below.





The delivery service will be made available in 37 cities November 8. Seems simple enough right? Well some folks have reason for concern. You can swipe through some hilarious Twitter reactions below.

New service Amazon Key that allows couriers to open your front door to drop off packages. Sounds good to me. $AMZN pic.twitter.com/TyH52FBXsX — Michael Bozzello (@michaelbozzello) October 25, 2017

