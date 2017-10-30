Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Diversity Manager From Cracker Barrel Gets Lit At Magic City Classic! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment


Tyson Smith, Cracker Barrel’s manager of diversity and inclusion, came out ready to start the party!  Then, he talked about “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” HBCU Tour, and some of the work they are doing to support college students and the costs of education. He shares his excitement to feed all of the band members from Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

They also talked about the pancakes at Cracker Barrel, of course. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rock-T Meets Fan Who Is Sure His Cooking Is Better Than Rickey Smiley’s! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Rock-T Go On A Crazy Roll Tide Turn-Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Performs SZA’s “The Weekend” Live At Magic City Classic! [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest