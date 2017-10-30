Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Tyrese’s Latest Dedication To His Daughter Was Strange [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment


Tyrese just did a concert in Atlanta over the weekend, and he had everyone talking. He has been going through a rough time battling his ex-wife for custody of his daughter. He was full of emotions at the start of his show, and got the audience ready for a tribute he had for her.

He launched into his own version of Marvin Gaye‘s “Let’s Get It On,” in which he edited the words a little bit and blended it with one of his own songs. But it was awkward, no matter which way you look at it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

comments – Add Yours
