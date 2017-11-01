Wendy Williams Explains Her Health Scare on Live TV

Photo by

Wendy Williams Explains Her Health Scare on Live TV

Posted 16 hours ago
Halloween Wendy Williams because a major trending topic after passing out on live TV.  The internet went crazy with accusations that she had a stroke, faked the whole thing and on and on.  Somehow the talk show host was back after an extended commercial break just in time to wrap the show.  Missed the viral video?  Check it out here


 

Well November 1st Wendy was back on her show and in true Wendy fashion she spilled the beans on everything that went down when she passed out!


Sounds like our girl Wendy will be all good!

