Conan O’Brien Roasts Papa John’s In Hilarious Video After They Shame Athletes For Kneeling

He suggests another way to use their pizza.

Posted 4 hours ago
Conan O'Brien In Boston

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


This past week Papa John’s pizza CEO, John Schnatter, blamed the NFL protests for poor pizza sales. Papa John’s is a sponsor and advertiser of the NFL, and Schnatter believes athletes taking a knee against injustice has caused NFL viewership to drop — thus angering shareholders.

Since news of Schnatter’s statement hit the web, Papa John’s has been dragged on social media and according to CBS news, Schnatter lost $70 million in one day.

Now late night television host Conan O’Brien is chiming in with a hilarious video of how Papa John’s could increase their sales and tie it in with the NFL protests. Check it out below.

