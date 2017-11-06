QOTD
What is the most annoying things your GF/BF does? #ReecQOTD

Reec

Posted 2 hours ago
What is the most annoying things your GF/BF does?

What’s The Craziest Place You Got “To It at” #MileHighClub #ReecQOTD

 

Two Delta Passengers Busted For Having Oral Sex In Their Seats

Apparently, the 48-year-old woman and the 28-year-old man were complete strangers before boarding the plane heading for Detroit.

Hospital Denies Life Saving Kidney Transplant for 2 Years Due To Father’s Legal Troubles. What You Think? #ReecQOTD

Click to Join LIVE FB Convo What #Thotsumes are most likely to cheat on you??? #ReecQOTD

 

Should Your Ex Be Allowed At Holiday Functions? #ReecQOTD

What are the things that drive you NUTS in a relationship??? #ReecQOTD

What’s best way to tell someone there is something unpleasant about them? #ReecQOTD

What should people offer when they stay in your house for FREE?!? #ReecQOTD

How Do You Feel About Girls Being Allowed in The Boy Scouts? #ReecQOTD

What do you think about Eminem’s BET Awards Cypher Aimed at Trump? #ReecQOTD

Has DOVE Soap Gone To Far? #ReecQOTD

