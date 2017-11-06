Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake’s Wants Apple To Fix The I Glitch, But We Know How To Fix It Now

Global Grind

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Me waiting for Apple to stop turning my “I” into an I️

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Did Drake just sum up all of our frustrations over this damn Apple I glitch? If you haven’t noticed, although it’s damn near impossible not to, people have been getting an A and an ? mark everytime they type the letter I.

We want it fixed asap. Apple is working on a permanent fix but until then here’s how to stop the glitch.

“Here’s what you can do to work around the issue until it’s fixed in a future software update:”

  1. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
  2. Tap +
  3. For Phrase, type an upper-case “I”. For Shortcut, type a lower-case “i.”

Good Luck and happy texting.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest