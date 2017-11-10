5 Precious Moments Between Kanye West And His Mother, Donda

Donda West, a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, had one son. His name was Kanye West. Kanye West went on to become a Grammy award-winning producer and rapper who would release classic albums, a popular clothing line and raise a family of his own. Unfortunately, Donda West was not here to see much of this.

On November 10, 2007, Donda died of complications from cosmetic surgery. Kanye’s life changed forever. To celebrate the lifelong bond of mother and son, check out a few precious moments the two shared.

Kanye sings “Hey Mama” to his mother, Donda West.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: