Gary’s Tea: Torrei Hart Has A Message For Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary's Tea: Torrei Hart Has A Message For Tyrese

Posted 17 hours ago
Torrei Hart joined Gary With Da Tea to sip on all of the celebrity news he had for the day, including an update on Tyrese. When Gary With Da Tea reported that Tyrese made an emotional appeal to fans about his album, Torrei had a response to his call to action! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

