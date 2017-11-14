National
#FreeMeekMill Rally in Center City {Exclusive Moments}

Chanting “Free Meek Mill,” a large crowd rallied outside Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center Monday and the city showed up in support with over 1500 people at least in attendance!

Athletes and celebrities — including 76ers legend Julius Erving, Rick Ross, and Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins — spoke at the event along Filbert Street in the shadow of City Hall calling for Mill to be released.

“The punishment bestowed upon him is excessive,” Julius Erving


Check out what Boom 103.9 captured while out on site and the social media recaps below! Now, that the momentum is in place, lets not just stop after an event or after a hashtag dies down, it’s time for real conversation, and us as a community to come up with real solutions!

Regardless of how you feel about Meek Mill, let’s not get caught up in that negativity, but feed more positive energy into the overlying issue at hand, the injustices that thousands of people deal with each year within our judicial system.

 

Rally was dope!! Keep bringing awareness to this unjustice system!!! 📽 @iamamirrogers

A post shared by djamir (@djamir) on

Presidential. #FreeMeekMill

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on

✊🏾✊🏾Recap from the #MeekMill Rally in #Philly Today!! 🎥via @videosbyinferno #FreeMeekMill

A post shared by @HipHopSince1987 (@hiphopsince1987) on

Photo Credit: @JustInMyView

