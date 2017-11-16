Texas Sheriff Threatens To Criminally Charge Driver Of A Pickup Truck With ‘F*** Trump’ Sticker On It

We’re living in a time where instead of making a crude, ill-mannered bigot face the consequences of his horrible actions, we punish the people who speak out against his oppressive ways.

One Texas Sheriff is out for blood for a driver of a pickup truck who boldly has a huge sticker that reads “F*** Trump and f*** you for voting for him.”

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls posted a photo of the sticker on the truck to his social media page, with the caption, “I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359. If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you. Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

The driver of the truck, Karen Forsenca, spoke to KPRC 2 saying, “I thought the whole thing was totally crazy. It’s been on there for such a long time and we have so much positive out of it — more positive that outweighs the negative.” In a recent press conference, Nehls said he is hoping to remedy the situation by talking to the truck owner and getting the driver to modify the decal.

The entire incident has sparked the conversation about freedom of speech in America. Do you think Forsenca’s sticker crossed the line? Or was she exercising her right to freedom of speech.

