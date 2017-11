Never seen this photo of Papoose before lol. pic.twitter.com/JDLpqbqFul — Boyz N The Society™ (@HeadGraphix) November 13, 2017

Remy Ma‘s husband Papoose is the internet’s latest meme victim, after a photo of the rapper standing on a rail in all white with his arms crossed went viral. Twitter’s funniest likened Pap to a genie, Avenger, and more.

My guy you got 3 wishes, what you want B? https://t.co/2XME0EeVFr — Kristaps Porzingis 2020 (@Jamal_Pryce) November 15, 2017

See more hilarious reactions on the flip.

