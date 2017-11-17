New Music
Home > New Music

Yeah, OK: Joseline Hernandez Claims “Hate Me Now” Isn’t About Cardi B

If you say so, Jos...

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Black Women Film Summit - Opening Night Screening Of 'Shots Fired'

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The internet was talking this week after Joseline Hernandez dropped a track titled “Hate Me Now,” presumably aimed at rap newcomer and former Love & Hip Hop franchise peer, Cardi B.

After spitting distinct lines like “Drag a Bronx bitch,” “Bloody my ass,” and “You holler Blood, who the hell cosigned this hoe?,” the Puerto Rican princess claims the song isn’t about anyone in particular—but for some reason, is still welcoming a clap back from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

99 Jamz Uncensored Presents Cardi B

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Joseline addressed her controversial “art” on The Shade Room earlier today:

She also addressed the supposed beef in an IG post of her own. It was a direct response to talk show host Wendy Williamswho commented on Joseline and Cardi while filming her show. “I just find beefs really corny because whoever the bigger person is, is giving credibility to the smaller person. I’m not saying that Joseline is small, I’m just saying she’s no Cardi B,” Wendy told her audience.

Now, call us crazy, but we’re not sure who else Joseline could’ve been shading on “Hate Me Now.” It is possible, however, that she has no real issue with the “Bodak Yellow” Bronx native and wrote the song just to make rap headlines.

On the bright side, Cardi found some humor in the struggle shade:

97.9 the beat dub car show 2017

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B's Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here's how we're celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest