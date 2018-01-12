ATL
Home > ATL

On The Rise: Konfiident Is Living A ‘Exotic’ Lifestyle From Toronto To The ATL [INTERVIEW]

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 1 hour ago
7 reads
Leave a comment

Hailing from Ontario, Toronto Canada. On the rise brings to you Konfiident, Nigerian born Toronto raised, Kon didn’t always know that music would be his passion, but come to find out that after making some moves and the right connections that he just very well could take his career in music serious.

Konfiident Press Looks 2018

Source: JTeef / @Jteef_

Konfiident Press Looks 2018

Source: JTeef / @Jteef_

We had a chance to sit down and catch up with Toronto Rapper about his early upbringing, we also got details on how it is doing music in Toronto compared to Atlanta.

 

Kon recently snagged Atlanta’s own Lil Baby for his remix to the single ‘Exotics’ check it out and stream it below.

 

 

Konfiident , Toronto

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest