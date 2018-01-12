On The Rise: Konfiident Is Living A ‘Exotic’ Lifestyle From Toronto To The ATL [INTERVIEW]

Hailing from Ontario, Toronto Canada. On the rise brings to you Konfiident, Nigerian born Toronto raised, Kon didn’t always know that music would be his passion, but come to find out that after making some moves and the right connections that he just very well could take his career in music serious.

We had a chance to sit down and catch up with Toronto Rapper about his early upbringing, we also got details on how it is doing music in Toronto compared to Atlanta.

Kon recently snagged Atlanta’s own Lil Baby for his remix to the single ‘Exotics’ check it out and stream it below.

