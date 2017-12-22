Top 10 Television Shows Of 2017

The year is coming to an end soon and this year had so many television shows that were great to watch. I’ve compiled a list of shows I watched this year that featured some of my favorite actors, actresses as well as reality television stars. Let’s see if your show made my top 10 list.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Game Of Thrones” returned with so much drama, action and answered a lot of questions we have always wondered about. To avoid spoilers just in case you didn’t watch this season I will just say that I never want to encounter a “White Walker.” The next show I want to give some props to is “Big Little Lies.” It was a HBO series that was only supposed to be limited to one season, but these badass ladies including Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon, will return another one because there is so much more story to tell. Netflix had some amazing shows this year, which include the hit show “Orange Is The New Black,” “Stranger Things,” “She’s Gotta Have It” and “Ozark.” All these kept my attention, but I didn’t appreciate some spoilers from some Twitter users, however I’m excited for them to return next year.

I normally don’t watch anything on USA besides “SVU” and “Law & Order” reruns, but this year they gave us “Sinner” starring Jessica Biel. This also was supposed to be a show that was going to be short lived, but this will return for another season. Issa Rae gave us a dynamic second season of “Insecure” and made me as well as others watching like they weren’t alone in certain love affairs. “The Handmaid’s Tale” was filled with amazing acting and the storyline for some was unreal because it could possibly happen in real life.

Moving on to a little reality television, “Project Runway” came back for season 16 and I must say it was my favorite so far. They not only had amazing designers, but models of all sizes, shapes and backgrounds. This list was very hard to only list ten of my favorite shows this year because the writing, programming and everything has truly changed for the better. I can’t wait for next year and be on the look out for my television guide for 2018 shows!

RELATED: James Fortune Lands New Television Show

RELATED: “Insecure” & “Atlanta” Cast Have #LemonPepperKickBack Party [VIDEO]

RELATED: Issa Rae To Develop New Shows For HBO

The Latest: