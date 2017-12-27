Father Creates App That Locks Teens’ Phone Until They Reply To Their Parents

Are you a parent and can’t get in touch with your child sometimes even after texting them? According to Simple Most, one father got tired of his son ignoring his text and instead focusing on things like playing games and stuff. Nick Herbert decided to create an app that could help him and so many other parents.

He created ReplyASAP and it helps parents give their message to their children. The message will appear over whatever else their doing and will make them want to reply back. Herbert said, “During the development process I spoke to Ben and showed him the designs and thinking behind the app and he likes the idea because he will know that if he gets one of these messages then he will always hear it and will know its important.”

Herbert has been on several television news shows to talk about his app and is really proud of this accomplishment. Do you think this will help kids reply quicker to their parents?

