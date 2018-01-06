Are Police Listening In On Suge Knight’s Calls To His Lawyers?

Suge Knight has been in jail for quite some time. He is awaiting on his trial and according to XXL , he believes that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is spying on him. Knight recently filed a motion and mentioned that they “have secretly listened to every word” since August 22, 2012.

He claims they eavesdrops on his calls that are supposed to be attorney-client privileged. Knight wanted the judge to throw out several documents that allow listening to conversations, but they were made by a judge that recused himself from the case. He is still in jail for being involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident.

His friend, Terry Carter died from the accident. Suge allegedly feared for his life when the incident occurred. He turned himself in and was charged with murder as well as attempted murder. His trial will start next week.

