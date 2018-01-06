Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Lil Terio Was Charged With Trafficking [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K reports some news about Lil Terio, who was arrested and charged with trafficking- Frito dust. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

