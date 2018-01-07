ATL
Super Producer: OG Parker Shares Some Producer Gems & Talks Giving Joe Budden A Hit [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Durtty Boyz

OG Parker stops by The Durtty Boyz Show to share some of his most recent experiences in working with the Migos. Parker also drops some gems on the things upcoming producers should look out for before taking music production as a serious career goal.

Joshua Parker (born October 27, 1993), professionally known as OG Parker, is an American record producer from Atlanta. He is currently signed to Quality Control Music and has been with the label since 2014. OG Parker has produced for artists including MigosChris BrownKaty PerryFetty WapK Camp, and YFN Lucci

Parker, being one of the most successful producers of 2017 has gained an undeniable momentum from working with the likes of Chris Brown, Katy Perry, A1 & Yung Berg (Hit Makers). Parker witnessed the beef between Joe Budden & the Migos, but still believes he can give Budden a hit record.

