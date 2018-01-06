K. Michelle Is Ready To Say Bye To Her Booty [VIDEO]

K. Michelle last year announced that she would be getting rid of her butt implants. On Instagram the singer dropped a video of her twerking Betsy accompanied by Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” playing in the background. According to BET, this video montage is showing some of her best moments, but she is ready for her surgery.

She wrote on the post, “Good Betsy! It’s been 2much of you stealing my shine It’s time to allow my new booty to be set free. I had so much fun Betsy! You were the apple of the eye of several nfl, nba, and rappers. They loved that ass! But I am proud to say you were not thotful you were lady like! I will miss you and how my jeans fit. But I won’t miss hopping into my jeans every morning. I won’t miss my weight being so up and down that when I’m smaller you have me looking like a chicken drum stick. My ASS is already pregnant how could i ever handle carrying twins also with all that weight my legs would give out. I’ll miss you Betsy but you also caused me inflammation through out my body. No amount of beauty is worth your health! So everything has to be returned to its natural state! Jan I’ll really be Kimberly again.”

In a recent interview on “The Real,” K. Michelle spoke out about how the booty has hurt her health. She is ready for it to be smaller and live her life. We wish K. Michelle a great recovery and can’t wait to see her during the year.

