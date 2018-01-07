Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’ Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Swizz Beatz is currently dealing with a major lawsuit, which accuses him of fraudulent car sales. Strangely enough, Alicia Keys‘ name has also been thrown into the mix, but not necessarily because she’s involved- because they’re married.
When you say “I do,” you become one with your spouse- but does that mean you even share accusations? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
