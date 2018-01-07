Gary’s Tea: Why Alicia Keys Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Swizz Beatz’ Fraud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Swizz Beatz is currently dealing with a major lawsuit, which accuses him of fraudulent car sales. Strangely enough, Alicia Keys‘ name has also been thrown into the mix, but not necessarily because she’s involved- because they’re married.

When you say “I do,” you become one with your spouse- but does that mean you even share accusations? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Can Alicia Keys Keep Her Name Out Of Swizz Beatz’s Fraud Drama? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Women Should Stop Hating On Alicia Keys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Alicia Keys Talks About Falling In Love With Swizz Beatz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: