Free Groceries & More This Sunday!

Reec & PAYUSA are kicking off 2018 by giving away 1 million and 7 dollars worth of groceries and home goods for FREE.

Families are welcome to come receive these goods at no cost and with no catches.

We just want to give back to you and to help ease your load coming into the new year.

Sunday January 14th at 1pm – and will go as long as supplies last

Address: Austell Treadmill Complex – 5000 Austell Powder Springs Rd

This free give away is first come first serve so come ready and early!

Powered by: PBnJ Kids, Landing Tracts & State Rep Erica Thomas

See Video From Our Last BIG GIVE AWAY!

