Paternity Test Tuesday: Woman Decides To Netflix & Chill With Man She Met At Home Depot [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s Paternity Test Tuesday and we have Bilal and Tilanta. They met each other at Home Depot when her brother needed wood for the new deck she wanted. Tilanta mentioned that Bilal was charming and nice so they decided to Netflix and chill. During that weekend they hooked up four different times.
After this weekend he got back with his ex-fiance and stop speaking to Tilanta. She ended up pregnant and now needs help to raise her son Bilal Jr. Did this Netflix and chill lead to a baby?
