Eminem took to Twitter to announce the remix to “Chloraseptic” which appears on his latest album, ‘Revival’. The original track only featured Phresher but the remix features a new verse from Phresher and 2 Chainz, which is likely the verse that didn’t make the album.

On the track, Eminem responds to backlash surrounding negative feedback regarding his new music and stance on Trump.

Listen below.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

