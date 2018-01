ATLien, Scotty ATL is gearing up for his upcoming project, ‘2339: Now or Never’ and just released his new single, “Hardest One” produced by one of the hardest, Zaytoven.

Stream below.

Check out Zaytoven’s latest interview where he compares sober Gucci Mane from the high Gucci and runs down memory lane on The Progress Report.

Watch here.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

