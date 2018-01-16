Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Offset Got Cardi B’s Name Tattooed On Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 7 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Migos fans get ready because it looks like the group will be dropping “Culture 2” on January 26th. Headkrack isn’t sure if it will just be a mixtape or some singles, but we will take it. People thought that Offset and Cardi B were going to break up, but they are doing well.

This past weekend Offset got her name tattooed on him. Lil Durk changed Logic’s song about suicide to homicide and fans are really enjoying it. The team also got a little sad when they found out that “Proud Mary” only made $9 million.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Fine With Offset Cheating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Speaks On Why Cardi B Needs To Leave Offset [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Cardi B Won’t Leave Offset After Cheating Twice [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest