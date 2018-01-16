Migos fans get ready because it looks like the group will be dropping “Culture 2” on January 26th. Headkrack isn’t sure if it will just be a mixtape or some singles, but we will take it. People thought that Offset and Cardi B were going to break up, but they are doing well.
This past weekend Offset got her name tattooed on him. Lil Durk changed Logic’s song about suicide to homicide and fans are really enjoying it. The team also got a little sad when they found out that “Proud Mary” only made $9 million.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Fine With Offset Cheating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Psychic Wayne Speaks On Why Cardi B Needs To Leave Offset [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Cardi B Won’t Leave Offset After Cheating Twice [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- The Hilarious Rules About Going Number 2 In Other Peoples Homes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Jeff Johnson Calls Out Parents And Staff Of Basketball Team That Was Allowed To Wear Explicit Jerseys [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kim & Kanye Welcome A Healthy Babygirl
- If you propose, and she says NO, should the relationship be OVER? #ReecQOTD
- HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best?
- Why Offset Got Cardi B’s Name Tattooed On Him [EXCLUSIVE]
- Omarosa Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With Trump, According To Former ‘RHOA’ Star Claudia Jordan
- Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview
- Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
- Need Work? Find out who’s hiring & Start Working Today!