Unsigned Hype: YoufoundForest – “Black Buddha” [Stream]

Compton,CA native, Forest, has recently released his latest offering, “Black Buddha” online.
The emcee with the smooth voice and tone delivers a melodic vibe creator as he finds amazing balance between the two worlds without question.
As the California rapper raps about never stressing and counting his blessings, his delivery and cadence pull listeners in as well.
In between where J.Cole, Drake, and Kendrick meet in the fold, Forest is aligning himself with greatness. Forrest combines his meandering flow with imagery-evoking lyrics to express the fact that he’s reached a state of happiness and enlightenment as a part of the winner’s circle.
Take a listen below.
