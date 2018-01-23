Kobe Bryant Now Has What Michael Jordan & LeBron James Don’t

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant is a 5-time NBA champion and 2-time Finals Most Valuable Player. A 4-time All Star game MVP. He led the NBA in scoring twice and once scored 81 points in a game. He should have won the NBA MVP more than once but who’s counting. Bryant can now add one more achievement to the list. Something that a NBA legend of his caliber has not done.

Bryant is an Academy Award nominee.

Bryant was nominated for “best animated short” for “Dear Basketball” at the 2018 Academy Awards. The short , narrated by Bryant, brings his heartfelt poem about his love for hoops into the world into a dope animated visual. The video debuted at the Tribeca Film festival in 2017 and showed during his Los Angeles Lakers jersey retirement celebration. Disney’s Glen Keane animated the film and Academy Award winner John Williams composed the music. Bryant gave his thoughts on the nomination on his Twitter account.

What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/M2joyk9D1V — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 23, 2018

You can watch “Dear Basketball” Here

Also On Hot 107.9: