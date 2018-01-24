New Merch Alert! Presented By HiLife [See Below]

HiLife Records & recording artist, Trigga just released their new line of merchandise which includes hats, sweat suits, t-shirts and customized attire. HiLife is a brand built on the principles of loyalty, integrity and upper echelon.

All purchases and requests can be made via HiLife Records Instagram account @HiLifeRecords.

Trigga also known as HiLife Trigga, also just dropped his latest project ‘Fraser St’ via Spinrilla which has accumulated over 50k views and ample streams.

IG & Twitter: @HiLifeTrigga

Facebook: @Trigga7th

Youtube: HiLifeRecords

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

