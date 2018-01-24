New Merch Alert! Presented By HiLife [See Below]

HiLife Records & recording artist, Trigga just released their new line of merchandise which includes hats, sweat suits, t-shirts and customized attire. HiLife is a brand built on the principles of loyalty, integrity and upper echelon.
All purchases and requests can be made via HiLife Records Instagram account @HiLifeRecords.
THE HI LIFE WAY… this clothing line is for people who take care of their RESPONSIBILITIES YEAR ROUN’. Not just the HOLIDAYS #fashionblogger #fashionshow #fashionista #fashionable #fashionweek #tagblender #jacket #look #cool #streetwear #model #style #musthave #weheartit #gentleman #skirt #clothes #clothing #tshirt #shoes #sneakers #styles #jeans #swagg #guy #boy #boys #man #fresh #dope
IG & Twitter: @HiLifeTrigga
Facebook: @Trigga7th
Youtube: HiLifeRecords
Lalaa Shepard