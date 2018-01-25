‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’s Second Trailer Delievers Even More Jaeger vs Kaiju Action

John Boyega picks up where Idris Elba left off in Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 epic Mech vs Monster slugfest in Pacific Rim: Uprising.

We didn’t get too many details from the upcoming film’s first trailer that premiered at New York Comic Con. Today, Legendary Pictures unleashed an even juicier trailer full of John Boyega and most importantly new Jaegers and the giant beast trying to destroy human existence the Kaiju.

Boyega plays Jake Pentecost son of the legendary Jaeger pilot Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) who gave his life in the first film trying to cancel the apocalypse.He is reluctant to follow in his dad’s footsteps and feels he can’t stand in his father’s huge shadow. With some convincing from his adopted sister Mako (Rinko Kikuchi) one of the returning characters from the first film, who is no longer a Jaeger pilot but holds a command position within the new Jaeger program.

They are going to need all the help they can get this time around because the Kaiju are unfortunately back and this time they have human help and even rogue Jaegers to assist them in their conquest to destroy mankind. It’s up to Jake to rally the new set of troops and power up those new Jaegers to save the world once again from the incoming threat of the Kaiju.

Along with Rinko, Charlie Day reprises his role as the “Kaiju groupie” Dr.Newton Geiszler and Burn Gorman is back as mad scientist Gottlieb. Step into the action-packed second trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising below.

