Young Thug, Birdman & Paris Hilton Link For New Music Video

Birdman and Young Thug linked up to create a banger, “Lil One”. The London On The Track produced record surfaced online almost 2 years ago and now fans finally get a visual to the collab.

The Be El Be visual takes place in Miami, Florida highlighting the rappers flashy, extravagant lifestyle. Model and socialite, Paris Hilton makes several cameos throughout the visual, affirming her relationship with Cash Money.

Source: durttydaily.com

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

