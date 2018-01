Mike Will Made It and his artists Rae Sremmurd recently announced that their third project is underway. Instead of just releasing 1 project, the duo is releasing a triple disc album which will feature solo projects from Swae Lee titled, Swaecation and Jxmmi’s, Jxmtroduction.

The collab album for Rae Sremmurd has yet to receive a name.

SremmLife three is a Triple disk one side RaeSremmurd , one side Slim Jxmmi , and one side Swae Lee wanted to put a twist on this album 🤟🏽🤟🏽 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) January 29, 2018

