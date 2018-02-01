Why H&M Plans To Close Select Stores

Sales are down at a lot of retail stores and it’s forcing many of them to close. H&M saw a decline in sales over the past several months and has decided to do something about it. According to High Snobiety, the retailer will close 170 stores this year.
H&M will put more money into online sales as well as digital inventory-tracking technology. Reports show that the company has seen the biggest drop in sales in the last six years recently. Although the company has decided to close stores they will also be opening 390 new ones to sell different type of labels.
