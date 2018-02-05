Why It’s Hard To Hate Justin Timberlake After His Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]

The Super Bowl is on the forefront of everyone’s mind today, whether you were in it for the football itself, or the culture around it. Justin Timberlake‘s controversial halftime performance turned out to be pretty great- even the Prince tribute that struck up some debate in the days leading up to it.

When the Prince tribute started, it was absolutely beautiful. Even the people who went into the show wanting to hate JT were hard-pressed to feel that way afterwards. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

