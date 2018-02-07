Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is It Ridiculous For Jennifer Hudson To Request “Work Diary” From Ex? [EXCLUSIVE]

Jennifer Hudson is in the midst of a nasty custody battle with her ex David Ortunga over their son. The most recent developments allegedly involve Jennifer Hudson demanding her David get a job and keep a “work diary” for her to review. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Jennifer Hudson Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

