Why Janet Jackson Didn’t Play Lena Horne In A Biopic

Besides being a talented singer and dancer, Janet Jackson is a great actress. On social media the other day it became #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay the same day as the Super Bowl. Justin Timberlake was performing and many thought Jackson was going to make an appearance.

Follow @TheRSMS

She didn’t, but fans that day got to find out so much information about Jackson through the hashtag. One interesting fact according to Madame Noire was that she was supposed to play Lena Horne in a biopic. In 2003, ABC immediately casted Jackson for role and she was hoping this would re-start her acting career.

The project was going to be released in May of 2004, but the Super Bowl performance where her nipple was exposed happened. Jackson pulled out from the project and they were going to do it over with someone else. It’s 2018 now and fans of Horne are hoping that the biopic can be done.

RELATED: Janet Jackson Confirms That She’s Not Performing With Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl

RELATED: Why Janet Jackson Shouldn’t Join Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling

The Latest: