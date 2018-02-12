Tiny Reveals The Deal With Her Marriage To T.I. [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Xscape talks about the new music they’ve been working on, and the EP they have coming out in March! Rickey Smiley talks about growing up with Atlanta music, and hearing and supporting Xscape from early on. They also talk about being hopeful to be a part of the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019.
Tiny talks about eating Rickey’s famous delicious cooking, and switching to a pescatarian diet. Plus, she reveals the status of her and T.I.‘s relationship, and whether or not “The Family Hustle” will have another season. Check out this exclusive video to hear about all of that and more in this interview with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
