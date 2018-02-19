WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means It’s Time To Get Creative

2 reads Leave a comment
Wifi has become such an integral part of American culture that one of the first things people ask when they come to your home is if you have it and what’s the password. But what would you do if you’re beloved Wireless Fidelity was coming through for you?
Folks either get supercreative in effort to keep social media alive or they go back to living the way they were pre-wireless connection.
Hit the flip to see what else folks are saying about #WhenTheWifiGoesDown.
