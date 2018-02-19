GG-Mix: The Remix God Suede Turned Fergie’s Flopped Anthem Into A Bop

1 reads Leave a comment
It didn’t take long for the Internet to flip Fergie’s All Star-spangled struggle into a viral anthem.
Keep scrolling to enjoy the brilliant work of Remix God Suede.
SUEDE THE REMIX god!!!!! #FergieChallenge (Too Soon?) Special Guests: @jimmykimmel @fergie @money23green @anthonyanderson @christucker Special Guests w/ the dance moves 💃 : @kingjames @iamcardib @snoopdogg @chrisbrownofficial @kingcombs #SuedeTheRemixgod #RemixgodSuede @fatmanscoop #RemixgodComedy 😂😂😭😭🏀🏀🏀🏀🤷♂️😩🎶 #FERGIE #fergalicious
Clickthrough for the funniest Twitter reactions to Ferg’s original rendition.
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours