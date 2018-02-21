We Got A Problem “If She Asks To See Your Phone” [Video]

1 reads Leave a comment
Fellas, if your girlfriend asks you to see your phone, is that a problem? Hosts Dominque Higdon and Rob Gordon goes into the topic and asks if this young lady was wrong in the latest episode of “We Got A Problem.”
